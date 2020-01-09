Tri-State Generation to close all 3 of its Colorado, New Mexico coal-fired power plants and coal mines by 2030

An aerial view of Craig Station, part of Tri-State Generation & Transmission.

File Photo

Tri-State Generation continues to make changes that are hitting the Yampa Valley hard.

On Thursday, Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association announced it will close all of its coal-fired power plants and mines in New Mexico and Colorado by 2030. The power provider serves nearly 20 rural electric cooperatives.

Tri-State announced the closure of its Escalante Power Plant in Prewitt, New Mexico, by the end of 2020. It plans to close Craig Station and the ColoWyo Mine in northwest Colorado by 2030.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will update this story as more information becomes available.

