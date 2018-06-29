Trespasser asked to leave, complies before officers arrive: On the Record for Thursday, June 29, 2018

Craig Police Department

Thursday, June 29

8:28 a.m. On the 1700 block of Victory Way, a caller reported spotting a suspicious man near a motor home. The man was gone when Craig Police Department officers arrived.

11:33 a.m. On the 500 block of Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a trespasser. The caller later cancelled to call because the alleged trespasser left the area when asked.

12:33 p.m. On the 600 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a theft report. The case is under investigation.

1:00 p.m. On the 2000 block of Victory Way, officers investigated a report of theft of merchandise. The case is under investigation

Recommended Stories For You

5:12 p.m. On the 500 block of Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a possible hit-and-run. A parked vehicle had been hit.

7:08 p.m. On the 2000 block of Victory way, officers responded to a report of a person who had been asked to leave a business due to past incidents of theft.

9:54 p.m. At a business on 2000 block of Victory Way, two males were cited and released for shoplifting and trespassing.