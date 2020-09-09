Trapper Fitness sets up Base Camp at old Ringer Athletics location

A couple of young athletes work out at Trapper Fitness's new Base Camp, located at 13. W. Victory Way.

Trapper Fitness owner and trainer Ashleigh Seely noticed that the former Ringer Athletics gym, located at 13 W. Victory Way, wasn’t holding classes for awhile this spring and summer. At first, Seely thought nothing of it, but she said something inside her told her to reach out to see what was going on.

Once she reached out to the former Ringer Athletic owners, Seely realized she discovered a new business avenue for Trapper Fitness.

On Sept. 1, Seely and her husband, Dan, took over the lease at 13 W. Victory Way and bought all of the gym equipment from Ringer Athletics. In turn, Trapper Fitness turned the space into an offspring of Trapper Fitness, calling the new location Base Camp, where young and old can come for cross training with CrossFit instructors.

“We really wanted to create some opportunities for our instructors and our community with this location,” Seely said. “We decided to keep it as a cross training gym as Ringer had it. So all ages from young kids to older adults can come in and cross train there with Level 2 CrossFit instructors.”

Seeing another empty space sit along W. Victory Way was something the Seelys didn’t want to see happen, which led to the buyout of Ringer Athletics. Now, the couple hopes the new spot takes off.

“We didn’t want to see the space sit empty, and we wanted to keep something open for the community,” Ashleigh said. “It will feature mostly classes for now, but I have a bigger vision for it eventually.”

Seely said she wants to see the location become a high altitude training space, of sorts.

“The idea is we would meet here for some workouts and then go to high elevations for training,” Ashleigh said. “Therefore, this would be the ‘base camp’ which is how we came up with the name.”

Aside from cross training and possible high altitude training in the future, Base Camp will be offering boxing classes for youth and adults starting Sept. 21. Classes are an additional charge to current Trapper Fitness memberships, but Seely says the gym is offering packages to get access to both the 24-hour gym and Base Camp.

For more information, check out Trapper Fitness’s Facebook page, or email Trapper Fitness at trapperfitness@gmail.com.

