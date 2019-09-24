Transient arrested at Moffat County Fairgrounds for failure to register as sex offender

A homeless man in Craig is accused of failing to register as a sex offender.

Arrest records show Rick Dowayne Guilliams, 63, was arrested at the Moffat County Fairgrounds and booked into the Moffat County Jail Monday, Sept. 23 on a charge of sex offender failed to register.

According to an arrest warrant obtained Tuesday by the Craig Press, Deputy Gary Nichols of the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office obtained information that Guilliams had allegedly failed to register within five days of leaving the Moffat County Jail Sept. 8.

Rick Dowayne Guilliams

Nichols said in the warrant he reviewed Guilliams’ Colorado sex offender registration form and found Guilliams had last registered July 16, identifying himself as homeless with an address of “Rodeo Grounds Craig.”

Guilliams’ original charge in Washington state was “communicate with minor for immoral purposes,” a misdemeanor.

In the state of Colorado, any convicted sex offender who lacks a fixed residence must register monthly instead of quarterly. Law enforcement said they had probable cause to arrest Guilliams on the class one misdemeanor charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

Guilliams was given a $750 cash/surety bond, which he had not posted and was still in the Moffat County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. His next court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 1.

In May, the Craig Police Department announced a sexually violent predator, John R. Sims, was on parole and had moved to town, listing his temporary address at a local hotel room in Craig. Sims was convicted of failure to register, attempted sexual assault on a child, sexual exploitation of a child, and misdemeanor assault, according to CPD’s May news release.

While in Craig, Sims will be under “intensive supervision, including GPS monitor,” must have “no direct contact with children other than his own children as directed by parole officer,” and must have “no internet access,” among other stipulations, CPD’s original release said.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s Sex Offender Registry, Sims is one of at least three sexually violent predators living in Craig. The registry shows at least 22 total convicted sex offenders living in town. Outside Craig in unincorporated areas and some small towns in Moffat County, there are at least 13 registered sex offenders, many with felony convictions, according to the CBI registry.