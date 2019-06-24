Train cars spill coal in Craig

A Union Pacific train derailed Monday, June 24.

Clay Thorp/Craig Press

A derailment in Craig Monday morning shut down a portion of tracks until crews could clear several train cars full of coal that had tipped over.

In and interview with Kristen South, a Union Pacific spokeswoman, the company said the train derailed early Monday morning about 6:30 a.m.

“The good news is the crew wasn’t hurt,” South said. “We are still investigating the cause.”

It was unclear Monday from where the coal originated or where it was heading.

This is a developing report and will be edited as updates become available.