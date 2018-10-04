Traffic keeps police busy: On the Record — Wednesday, Oct. 3
October 4, 2018
Craig Police Department
Wednesday, Oct. 3
7:03 a.m. At the intersection of First Street and Mack Lane, officers with the Craig Police Department responded to a traffic stop.
7:56 a.m. At the intersection of Finley Lane and Sixth Street, officers responded to a traffic stop.
10:13 a.m. In Craig, a caller reported possible drug activity.
2:12 p.m. On U.S. Highway 40, officers responded to a possible case of road rage.
Recommended Stories For You
2:42 p.m. At the intersection of U.S. 40 and Colorado Highway 13, officers responded to a traffic stop.
3:44 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, a caller reported property damage. Officers took a report.
6:57 p.m. On the 700 block of Washington Street, a caller reported a case of domestic violence.
8 p.m. On the 500 block of First Street, a caller reported seeing a person who was possibly drunk.
8:27 p.m. At the intersection of 10th Street and Washington streets, a caller reported seeing a suspicious person in the area.