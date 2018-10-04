Craig Police Department

Wednesday, Oct. 3

7:03 a.m. At the intersection of First Street and Mack Lane, officers with the Craig Police Department responded to a traffic stop.

7:56 a.m. At the intersection of Finley Lane and Sixth Street, officers responded to a traffic stop.

10:13 a.m. In Craig, a caller reported possible drug activity.

2:12 p.m. On U.S. Highway 40, officers responded to a possible case of road rage.

Recommended Stories For You

2:42 p.m. At the intersection of U.S. 40 and Colorado Highway 13, officers responded to a traffic stop.

3:44 p.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, a caller reported property damage. Officers took a report.

6:57 p.m. On the 700 block of Washington Street, a caller reported a case of domestic violence.

8 p.m. On the 500 block of First Street, a caller reported seeing a person who was possibly drunk.

8:27 p.m. At the intersection of 10th Street and Washington streets, a caller reported seeing a suspicious person in the area.