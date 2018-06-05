Traffic complaints keep Craig cops busy: On the record June 1 through June 3

Craig Police Department

Friday, June 1



3:33 a.m. In Craig, officers attempted a warrant arrest and were unable to apprehend to suspect.

11:49 a.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a call about a disturbance. A man and woman were fighting. The caller heard banging and screaming. Officers contacted the parties and determined it was a verbal altercation between family members. No crime was discovered.



5:21 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a disturbance. A vehicle was being impounded without the owner's notice. The owner reportedly shoved the tow truck driver, and multiple parties were screaming at the driver. Officers mediated the dispute.



8:31 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of a missing child who was found by parents.



11:16 p.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, officers responded to a report of a burglary. A woman reported someone had gotten into her apartment. It was unlocked, and her son's toys were moved. Officers checked the apartment. Further investigation determined the landlord had been in the apartment.

Saturday, June 2



12:29 a.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, Officers made an arrest on a warrant for failure to appear.



12:30 a.m. On the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 40, officers responded to a disturbance. A caller reported loud music and screaming. Officers contacted the residence and determined everything was OK.

2:11 a.m. On the 700 block of Barclay Street, officers made a traffic stop resulting in a citation.



11:26 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of domestic violence.

12:23 p.m. On the 500 block of East Third Street, officers responded to reports that a vehicle had been vandalized.

12:47 p.m. On the 2900 block of West Victory Way, officers assisted on a fire call.

4:04 p.m. Near the intersection of Colorado Highway 13 and First Street, officers responded to a traffic complaint.

6:25 p.m. On the 3400 block of Douglas Street, officers responded to a traffic complaint.

6:56 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a traffic complaint.

8:25 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated an incident involving drugs.

10:09 p.m. On the 600 block of Ranney Street, officers investigated suspicious circumstances.

10:36 p.m. On the 500 block of Yampa Avenue, officers investigated a report of an open door.

Sunday, May 13

3:46 a.m. Near the intersection of East Forth and Bellaire streets, officers contacted a pedestrian.

11:28 a.m. In the city of Craig, officers investigated a drug violation/incident.



11:36 a.m. On the 500 block of School Street, officers responded to reports of harassment.

3:52 p.m. Near City Park and Sixth Street, officers responded to a report of road rage.

4:20 p.m. On Pershing Street, officers assisted a motorist.

5:57 p.m. At City Park, officers responded to a traffic complaint.

6:29 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Victory Way, officers responded to a report of harassment.

7:48 p.m. On the 2100 block of Crockett Drive, officers responded to a report of road rage.

7:48 p.m. On the 1500 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a traffic complaint.

7:49 p.m. On the 1400 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a traffic complaint.

9:21 p.m. On the 400 block of Barclay Street, officers contacted a pedestrian.