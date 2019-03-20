Trace Adkins announced as 2019 Garfield County Fair and Rodeo headliner

RIFLE — Country music star Trace Adkins is slated to headline the 81st annual Garfield County Fair and Rodeo concert this summer in Rifle.

The show, scheduled for Friday, Aug. 2, will feature Adkins, with fellow country musician Joe Nichols opening.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 12 p.m. Friday at garfieldcountyfair.com, according to a press release from county fair organizers.

A special ticket pre-sale took place for Trace Adkins Fan Club members Tuesday morning. An additional pre-sale for email subscribers to the Garfield County Fair and Rodeo and Monumental Tixs begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the release.

Adkins is a three-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards winner. His most recent album, “Something's Going On,” debuted at No. 5 on Billboard's Top Country Albums list.

Adkins won the 2009 ACM Single of the Year award for "You're Gonna Miss This," and scored the ACM Vocal Event of the Year honors in 2010 for his collaboration with Blake Shelton on the hit song "Hillbilly Bone." He's sold more than 11 million albums, including five Platinum-certified records and three Gold, according to the release.

"As a musician, author and actor, the Louisiana native sings and lives with conviction," the release stated.

Adkins is a spokesman for the Wounded Warrior Project, American Red Cross, and performs at United Service Organizations (USO) tours. In 2013, he was the winner of the All-Star Celebrity Apprentice television show, in which he raised more than $1.5 million for the Red Cross, according to the press release.

Nichols, an Arkansas native, has been on the country music scene since the late 1990s. His 2002 album, "Man with a Memory," produced four singles on the Billboard "Hot Country Songs" chart, including his hit "Brokenheartsville," which earned Nichols a Grammy nomination for Best Male Country Vocal Performance. Nichols' most recent offering, "Never Gets Old," reached No. 15 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, go to garfieldcountyfair.com.