Town of Dinosaur to finance wastewater treatment facilities with passage of 2A

DINOSAUR — With more than 40 percent of ballots tallied, a measure to help the town of Dinosaur fund improvements to its wastewater treatment center looks set to pass.

The town of Dinosaur found itself between a rock and a hard place as state and federal mandates will require costly improvements to the town’s wastewater treatment plant, and associated sanitary sewer collection systems estimated to cost more than $780,000.

Referred Measure 2A will allow the town to increase its debt to $299,000 to help provide the local match to more than $1 million in grants the city will use to cover costs without burdensome taxes, fees or water rate increases on citizens.

As of 8:15 p.m. the Moffat County Clerk and Recorder’s office had counted 40.41 percent of the ballots and “yesses” on the measure were 63 for and 23 against. The final numbers were 83 in favor and 27 against it.

“Federal and state laws require us to do this. So it will be done,” said Mayor L.D. Smith. “Fines could start immediately if we are not compliant.”

But the cost is a hefty bill to absorb by the 314 people and 171 water bills in the city said Smith.

With few sources of revenue and without the measure, the options were “bleak,” Smith said.

“What do you think that water bill would be like on $780,000? This measure won't hurt the taxpayer one iota, but the alternative will,” he said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.