Towed vehicle spins off road on Highway 13 near Hamilton

Craig Fire/Rescue examine a Ford Explorer that came loose from the truck towing it and came to rest near a rock formation on Colorado Highway 13.

Andy Bockelman

A sport utility vehicle being towed along Colorado Highway 13 wound up on the side of the roadway Thursday afternoon south of Craig.

Craig Fire/Rescue, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol and Memorial Regional Health EMS were on the scene for a call at about 4:30 p.m. near Hamilton and the Colorado Highway 317 junction about 15 miles south of Craig.

The driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on Highway 13 while towing a Ford Explorer, when the SUV came loose from the hitch, spun past the truck and came to rest on the left side of the road.

The cause of the car coming loose has not been determined.

State Patrol troopers said there were no injuries in the incident, which did not block highway traffic.