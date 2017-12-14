Tournament, fundraiser coming up this weekend for Craig hockey teams

— Craig Cougars will play at 8 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, with additional games to be determined.

— Admission is $5 or additional donation for CYHA’s 18U team. For more information, call 970-629-2436.

After one whirlwind weekend, Craig Youth Hockey Association teams will be headed into yet another during the next few days.

Midget mania

The 18 and under Moffat County Bulldogs had a rough go in Glenwood Springs with losses in four total games, twice against the hosting Grizzlies and twice against the Front Range's Hyland Hills Jaguars.

The Midget level team fell 10-2 and 12-0 to Glenwood and 10-4 and 7-4 against Hyland Hills.

Despite letting in 39 goals across the series, Jack Doane had 131 saves, including a total 50 in the first match as the Grizzlies came out aggressive.

Both opponents had a much larger bench than the Bulldogs, though Moffat County scoring highlights included a hat trick for Wyatt Boatright against Hyland Hills, part of six total weekend goals. Logan Knez put in two and Zach Soron and AJ Barber one each.

The 18U group will be both at home and on the road this weekend.

Sunday sees them make up a game against Arapahoe's Maize team in Fraser, followed by a game against Fraser's own squad. Before that, the team will host a Saturday pancake breakfast fundraiser with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post at the VFW's headquarters.

Bantam bouts

The 14U Bantam level's Western Slope Sting's past two weeks have been mixed, to say the least. A three-game series in Grand Junction against Aspen took place Dec. 2 and 3 to give the Craig-Junction combined team a 1-1-1 weekend, with a 5-5 tie, a 7-4 loss and a 3-1 win to end its cold streak.

Clay Durham scored four times against the Leafs, as did Eli Dormaier, earning a hat trick in the first game. Riot Vigil had two goals, scoring once in the final game along with Garrett Anson and Brant Gutierrez for the victory.

The Sting looked to continue their momentum back in Craig during the past weekend, only to drop three against Vail, 5-3, 11-1 and 5-0.

"I think we could have connected a lot better," Carter Behrman said. "Vail worked together and had a lot of speed. We just needed to get out there and be more aggressive."

Vigil, Gutierrez, Zachariah Hamilton and Eli Dormaier each one goal, while keepers Levi Dormaier and Floyd Cox had 52 and 20 saves, respectively.

The Sting plays a doubleheader Saturday in Steamboat Springs as they look to improve.

Super Squirts

The 10U Squirts also hosted Vail Sunday, taking a pair of wins over the Mountaineers, 8-2 and 6-2.

The Cougars overwhelmed their foes on both sides of the puck as Vail only managed 17 shots against goalie Quinn Allen.

Grant Sis took a hat trick as part of four total scores, with three by Hayden Urroz. Patrick Neton and Boston Armstrong each put two in the net, while Eric Warrior, Jaryd Presten and Tristin Smith each added one in a well-rounded scoring outing.

"We've been working on fore-checking, having kids be aggressive to the puck and it all came together, a bunch of kids really stepped up," coach Jim Neton said. "Good passing in front of the net and cross-ice passes, I was really happy with that. Those are the two best games we've played as a team this season."

This weekend, the Moffat County Ice Arena will be bustling with the 'Tis the Season Tournament hosted by the Squirts, who will welcome teams Wyoming teams Rock Springs and Cheyenne and Park City, Utah as part of a two-day event.

The 8U Mites will also host a game against Oak Creek following the tourney.