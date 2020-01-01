The year in news for 2019 was full of both stories of cheer and unfortunate incidents alike at the local level. While social media and other online outlets have afforded the Craig Press significant internet views throughout the year, staff members have narrowed down the top 20 stories based purely on pageviews at CraigDailyPress.com.

The following list is the first half of the top 20 stories on our website from the past 12 months. While the majority of these are hard news, Craig Press will also highlight the biggest stories in subjects such as health, education and sports.

20. Craig man arrested on felony hit-and-run, other charges — 4,159

An early April incident involving a pickup truck left one party significantly bloodied when law enforcement responded to the Sandrocks.

Police went on to investigate the hit-and-run, eventually booking the driver of the Ford F-150 after discovering his truck matched the description of damage, with the suspect turning himself in to authorities.

19. Police: Half-naked woman found in couple’s Craig home — 4,394

An unusual arrest in August saw a woman taken into custody after a couple discovered a 41-year-old woman in their house late at night.

The suspect insisted she was “checking on houses that she owns” according to the arrest affidavit, also giving police a false identity.

The suspect also claimed to own Twentymile Coal Company during the incident.

18. Second suspect arrested in Bank of Colorado robbery investigation — 4,425

A September robbery at Craig’s Bank of Colorado branch — see below — was not the only hubbub at the business, which saw a similar incident at its Rifle branch a week later.

Though police in both communities were able to track down and arrest one suspect, an ongoing investigation continued for a month before an additional party was also brought into custody.

Kristy Lynn Carrillo was arrested Oct. 30 in Murray, Utah for her alleged involvement in the incident.

17. Davis House suffers major damage in Labor Day blaze — 4,482

The Davis House, a longtime Craig apartment building, caught aflame Sept. 2, with the structure receiving significant damage.

More than a dozen residents were displaced from the boarding house, which has been part of Moffat County for a century.

In addition to emergency responders’ efforts at the fire, Open Heart Advocates was recognized by Red Cross for their work aiding people who were impacted by the incident.

16. Early morning crash near Meeker closes Colorado 13, one person confirmed dead — 4,504

An auto accident Jan. 11 closed part of Colorado Highway 13 between Craig and Meeker.

The single-vehicle crash north of Meeker involved four parties in a rollover from the roadway, with a 62-year-old male killed in the process.

15. Craig police investigating young man’s death — 5,515

In the early morning hours of June 16, Craig Police Department responded to a man’s body in the middle of Lecuyer Drive. Despite attempts to revive the party, responders were forced to declare him deceased at the scene.

The man was later identified as 26-year-old Francisco Godina in a news release from police.

14. Sunday pickup crash at Craig Cemetery grave matter — 5,613

Emergency responders were on the scene Jan. 27 at Craig Cemetery where a pickup truck was found wrapped around a tree.

The three occupants of the vehicle were believed to have not been wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, with all sustaining injuries. Alcohol was suspected to be involved in the incident, with fencing and trees damaged as a result.

13. Craig woman, business owner charged with theft from 4-H shooting program — 5,626

A member of the 4-H shooting program coaching staff was arrested in September after the CSU Extension Office discovered multiple transactions across a year in which funds were transferred from the program’s account into the personal account of Janey DeAnne Blackwell.

Nearly $4,000 was involved in the process, with Blackwell later pleading guilty and given a fine, community service and 15 days in jail.

12. Craig police seeking suspect after Bank of Colorado robbery — 5,715

The Sept. 17 robbery at Bank of Colorado involved no injuries to bank employees or customers, as a man entered the business, handed over a note demanding cash and was out the door in minutes.

No weapons were reported.

In investigating the robbery, Craig police later teamed with Rifle law enforcement when it was determined the same suspect had robbed both Bank of Colorado establishments.

Several days after the Rifle robbery, Rudy Anthony Cardenas was arrested at a Denver hotel for both incidents.

11. Memorial Regional Health suspends OB services indefinitely — 6,132

Memorial Regional Health announced in mid-December that it will not provide obstetric services starting Jan. 11, 2020 for an indefinite amount of time, with patients.

As part of the change — part of significant shifts for the hospital amid financial issues — administration terminated the contract of Dr. Scott Ellis and preparing to dismiss midwife Liz Sterling.

After Jan. 11, emergency OB cases will be referred to the emergency room.

Craig Press will feature the top 10 online stories of the year in the Friday, Jan. 3 edition.