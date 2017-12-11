Top 5 most-viewed stories of the week: Dec. 4 to 10, 2017
December 11, 2017
1. Power plant employee seriously injured in train accident, 3,030 pageviews
2. County interference blamed for mass resignation of Moffat County local marketing district board members, 1,939 pageviews
3. Wanted Wednesday: Law enforcement seeks help in finding woman wanted for larceny, 1,939 pageviews
4. Residents moving out of Colorado in record numbers, 743 pageviews
5. Woman yelling profanities, playing loud guitar at Davis House: On the record for Dec. 3, 4, 681 pageviews
