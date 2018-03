Top 5 most-viewed Craig Press stories of the week: March 5 to 11, 2018

1. Proposed railroad would haul freight from Uintah Basin to Craig, 1,524 pageviews

2. CPD arrest Craig man on charge of failing to register as sex offender: On the record March 5, 1,136 pageviews

3. Craig man to walk over Rabbit Ears Pass to raise PTSD awareness, 1,108 pageviews

4. Restoration business repurposes old Moffat County saw mill, 1,092 pageviews

5. Moffat County basketball bedevils No. 1 Kent Denver to push into state Final 4, 960 pageviews