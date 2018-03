Top 5 most-viewed Craig Press stories of the week: March 19 to 25, 2018

1. Craig man arrested on attempted murder charges, 2,893 pageviews

2. Craig man sentenced to 22 years for meth distribution, firearms violation, 2,898 pageviews

3. Maybell rancher goes mobile to deliver eggs, cheese, meat and more to 300 customers a week, 1,346 pageviews

4. Fatal crash Friday on Highway 13 near Meeker, 1,134 pageviews

5. Woman enters man’s home to drink beer and eat food: On the Record March 16 through 18, 1,100 pageviews