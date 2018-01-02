Top 5 most-viewed Craig Press stories of the week: Dec. 25 to 31, 2017

1. Business Buzz: 2 Craig restaurants temporarily closed, 1,921 pageviews

2. Latest warrants issued by Craig Police Department, 1,572 pageviews

3. Streakers, suspicious pizza and deer with diarrhea: Best of 'On the record' 2017, 1,216 pageviews

4. Moffat County Jail report for Dec. 15 to Dec. 21, 2017, 1,397 pageviews

5. Masked men suspected of committing burglary in Steamboat, 837 pageviews