 Top 5 most-viewed Craig Press stories of the week: Dec. 25 to 31, 2017 | CraigDailyPress.com

Top 5 most-viewed Craig Press stories of the week: Dec. 25 to 31, 2017

Staff Report

1. Business Buzz: 2 Craig restaurants temporarily closed, 1,921 pageviews

Business Buzz: 2 Craig restaurants temporarily closed

2. Latest warrants issued by Craig Police Department, 1,572 pageviews

Latest warrants issued by Craig Police Department

3. Streakers, suspicious pizza and deer with diarrhea: Best of 'On the record' 2017, 1,216 pageviews

Streakers, suspicious pizza and deer with diarrhea: Best of ‘On the record’ 2017

4. Moffat County Jail report for Dec. 15 to Dec. 21, 2017, 1,397 pageviews

Moffat County Jail report for Dec. 15 to Dec. 21, 2017

5. Masked men suspected of committing burglary in Steamboat, 837 pageviews

Masked men suspected of committing burglary in Steamboat

Recommended Stories For You