Top 10 Craig Press stories for Sept. 8 to 14: Rocking rivalry, costly collisions, fatality in the field
Article; number of online pageviews
1. EMS rushes motorcyclist to hospital after Yampa Avenue wreck; 2,139
2. Coroner ID’s man who died Wednesday while hunting north of Hayden; 1,435
3. Driver cited, motorcyclist hospitalized following Monday crash in Craig; 1,366
4. Craig man accused of attempting to run over ex after breakup; 1,315
5. Man dies while hunting north of Hayden; 1,198
6. Craig man arrested for assault, plus out-of-state attempted murder warrant; 1,174
7. Potential rail line through Craig moves forward in planning with new supervisor; 963
8. Man posing as contractor arrested for allegedly stealing from Northwest Colorado businesses; 777
9. Moffat County football smashes Steamboat in rivalry showdown; 655
10. One dead after serious wreck on Highway 40 near Granby; 497
