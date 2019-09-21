 Top 10 Craig Press stories for Sept. 8 to 14: Rocking rivalry, costly collisions, fatality in the field | CraigDailyPress.com

Top 10 Craig Press stories for Sept. 8 to 14: Rocking rivalry, costly collisions, fatality in the field

News | September 21, 2019

Article; number of online pageviews

1. EMS rushes motorcyclist to hospital after Yampa Avenue wreck; 2,139

Updated: EMS rushes motorcyclist to hospital after Yampa Avenue wreck

2. Coroner ID’s man who died Wednesday while hunting north of Hayden; 1,435

Coroner ID’s man who died Wednesday while hunting north of Hayden

3. Driver cited, motorcyclist hospitalized following Monday crash in Craig; 1,366

Driver cited, motorcyclist hospitalized following Monday crash in Craig

4. Craig man accused of attempting to run over ex after breakup; 1,315

Craig man accused of attempting to run over ex after breakup

5. Man dies while hunting north of Hayden; 1,198

Man dies while hunting north of Hayden

6. Craig man arrested for assault, plus out-of-state attempted murder warrant; 1,174

Craig man arrested for assault, plus out-of-state attempted murder warrant

7. Potential rail line through Craig moves forward in planning with new supervisor; 963

Potential rail line through Craig moves forward in planning with new supervisor

8. Man posing as contractor arrested for allegedly stealing from Northwest Colorado businesses; 777

Man posing as contractor arrested for allegedly stealing from Northwest Colorado businesses

9. Moffat County football smashes Steamboat in rivalry showdown; 655

Moffat County football smashes Steamboat in rivalry showdown

10. One dead after serious wreck on Highway 40 near Granby; 497

One dead after serious wreck on Highway 40 near Granby


News
See more