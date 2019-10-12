Top 10 Craig Press stories for Sept. 29 to Oct. 5: Fast food foil, fundraiser fellowship, wildlife worries

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Craig woman, business owner charged with theft from 4-H shooting program; 2,888

2. CPW seeks suspects of illegal killing of trophy elk in Moffat County; 2,117

3. Rollover near Walden claims driver’s life; 1,426

4. Craig McDonald’s closes temporarily Thursday; 1,380

5. Accused Mathers quarter thief caught on delinquency charges; 1,279

6. Steamboat business owner arrested after allegedly imprisoning police inside restaurant; 828

7. Craig police arrest 26-year-old on host of drug charges: On the Record — Oct. 1; 826

8. Moffat County commissioners axe courthouse upgrades for old Kmart feasibility study; 694

9. Police catch Craig, Rifle bank robbery suspect; 655

10. Mark Zimmerman benefit dinner brings in hundreds, raises thousands; 634



