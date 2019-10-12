Top 10 Craig Press stories for Sept. 29 to Oct. 5: Fast food foil, fundraiser fellowship, wildlife worries
1. Craig woman, business owner charged with theft from 4-H shooting program; 2,888
2. CPW seeks suspects of illegal killing of trophy elk in Moffat County; 2,117
3. Rollover near Walden claims driver’s life; 1,426
4. Craig McDonald’s closes temporarily Thursday; 1,380
5. Accused Mathers quarter thief caught on delinquency charges; 1,279
6. Steamboat business owner arrested after allegedly imprisoning police inside restaurant; 828
7. Craig police arrest 26-year-old on host of drug charges: On the Record — Oct. 1; 826
8. Moffat County commissioners axe courthouse upgrades for old Kmart feasibility study; 694
9. Police catch Craig, Rifle bank robbery suspect; 655
10. Mark Zimmerman benefit dinner brings in hundreds, raises thousands; 634
