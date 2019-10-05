Top 10 Craig Press stories for Sept. 22 to 28: Theatrical turnover, adolescent accidents, robber reeled in
Article; number of online pageviews
1. Juvenile driver crashes car near Moffat County High School; 2,272
2. West Theatre’s new owners revealed as Craig locals; 1,631
3. Police catch Craig, Rifle bank robbery suspect; 1,530
4. Craig boy on bike injured after collision with car; 1,495
5. Miner injured at Twentymile coal mine; 1,179
6. Bank of Colorado robbed in Rifle; 1,106
7. Fundraiser dinner Sunday to benefit Moffat County, Hayden wrestling coach Mark Zimmerman; 665
8. Transient arrested at Moffat County Fairgrounds for failure to register as sex offender; 560
9. Western Slope teen driver pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in fatal crash; 560
10. State college system issues report on CNCC’s Craig campus; 485
