Top 10 Craig Press stories for Sept. 15 to 21: Wondrous wine, criminal cash withdrawal, harm on the highway
Craig Press Staff
Article; number of online pageviews
1. Craig police seeking suspect after Bank of Colorado robbery; 3,875
2. Sting operation catches nine accused child predators on Western Slope; 2,045
3. Nine injured in Highway 9 crash; 1,821
4. Sand Spring Fire burns northwest of Craig; 1,492
5. Craig could see second medical marijuana shop; 1,378
6. Tri-State announces early closure of Nucla Station; 1,268
7. Rabbit Ears Pass closes due to semi rollover with driver injured; 1,081
8. Craig city councilor presents petition for vote of no confidence against CNCC president; 834
9. One dead after serious wreck on Highway 40 near Granby; 763
10. Great grapes, grand opening: 518 Wine Bar setting up shop in downtown Craig; 763
