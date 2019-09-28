 Top 10 Craig Press stories for Sept. 15 to 21: Wondrous wine, criminal cash withdrawal, harm on the highway | CraigDailyPress.com

Top 10 Craig Press stories for Sept. 15 to 21: Wondrous wine, criminal cash withdrawal, harm on the highway

News | September 28, 2019

Craig Press Staff

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Craig police seeking suspect after Bank of Colorado robbery; 3,875

Craig police seeking suspect after Bank of Colorado robbery

2. Sting operation catches nine accused child predators on Western Slope; 2,045

Sting operation catches nine accused child predators on Western Slope

3. Nine injured in Highway 9 crash; 1,821

Driver cited, motorcyclist hospitalized following Monday crash in Craig

4. Sand Spring Fire burns northwest of Craig; 1,492

Sand Spring Fire burns northwest of Craig

5. Craig could see second medical marijuana shop; 1,378

Craig could see second medical marijuana shop

6. Tri-State announces early closure of Nucla Station; 1,268

Tri-State announces early closure of Nucla Station

7. Rabbit Ears Pass closes due to semi rollover with driver injured; 1,081

Updated: Rabbit Ears Pass closes due to semi rollover with driver injured

8. Craig city councilor presents petition for vote of no confidence against CNCC president; 834

Craig city councilor presents petition for vote of no confidence against CNCC president

9. One dead after serious wreck on Highway 40 near Granby; 763

One dead after serious wreck on Highway 40 near Granby

10. Great grapes, grand opening: 518 Wine Bar setting up shop in downtown Craig; 763

Great grapes, grand opening: 518 Wine Bar setting up shop in downtown Craig


News
See more