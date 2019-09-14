Top 10 Craig Press stories for Sept. 1 to 7: Fraud, fires, football
1. Davis House suffers major damage in Labor Day blaze; 3,649
2. Craig man charged with stalking, harassing ex; 2,177
3. Craig couple charged in bank card, identity theft scheme; 1,751
4. Two critically injured after traveling through Grand County aqueduct; 1,279
5. Steamboat’s toxic cave is home to weird worms, crystal-forming bacteria and now, possibly, a National Natural Landmark; 916
6. Police investigate bomb scare at grocery store: On the Record — Aug. 30 to Sept. 2; 811
7. Colorado Hunter: Paying homage to ‘Bear Bill’; 745
8. Moffat County football rules on the road to open schedule; 588
9. Hunt Fire near Meeker burns 1,800 acres; 525
10. Save my spot: Moffat County Class of 2020 shows spirit through personalized parking spaces; 516
