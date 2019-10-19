Top 10 Craig Press stories for Oct. 6 to 12: Homecoming happenings, courtroom concerns, budding new business

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Hearing begins for Craig woman charged in Christmas Eve fire death; 1,725

2. Fatal wreck closes Colorado Highway 13 near Rifle; 1,581

3. Walmart staff assists Craig police in catching suspected drug dealer; 1,421

4. Authorities ID parties killed in Highway 13 head-on collision; 1,341

5. Proposed Craig train route coming off the rails; 839

6. Structure fire springs up Tuesday on north side of Craig; 773

7. Of flowers and fentanyl: A Northwest Colorado couple’s journey to find answers to their daughter’s death; 772

8. Craig City Council narrowly passes marijuana resolution; 758

9. Proposal opts to close Tri-State unit in 2026 instead of 2034; 717

10. Moffat County football mixes it up with Aspen for Homecoming; 636



