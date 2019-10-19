Top 10 Craig Press stories for Oct. 6 to 12: Homecoming happenings, courtroom concerns, budding new business
Article; number of online pageviews
1. Hearing begins for Craig woman charged in Christmas Eve fire death; 1,725
2. Fatal wreck closes Colorado Highway 13 near Rifle; 1,581
3. Walmart staff assists Craig police in catching suspected drug dealer; 1,421
4. Authorities ID parties killed in Highway 13 head-on collision; 1,341
5. Proposed Craig train route coming off the rails; 839
6. Structure fire springs up Tuesday on north side of Craig; 773
7. Of flowers and fentanyl: A Northwest Colorado couple’s journey to find answers to their daughter’s death; 772
8. Craig City Council narrowly passes marijuana resolution; 758
9. Proposal opts to close Tri-State unit in 2026 instead of 2034; 717
10. Moffat County football mixes it up with Aspen for Homecoming; 636
The top online stories of the past week.