Top 10 Craig Press stories for Oct. 27 to Nov. 2: Halloween hijinks, robbery revisited, array of arrests
Craig Press Staff
Article; number of online pageviews
1. Second suspect arrested in Bank of Colorado robbery investigation; 3,370
2. What you need to know about Colorado’s new winter traction law; 1,957
3. Suspects officially charged with 3 felonies in connection with Steamboat man’s murder; 1,588
4. End of an era: Draper Insurance changes owners; 1,381
5. Murder suspects won’t reappear in court until 2020; 974
6. One dead after dual ATV wrecks in Grand County; 888
7. ‘Violent’ fugitive arrested at Steamboat construction site; 818
8. Suspect in Kremmling man’s murder arrested in Florida; 629
9. Scary cold Halloween afternoon doesn’t slow Craig trick-or-treaters; 701
10. Never-say-die attitude at hand as Moffat County football faces Rifle; 468
