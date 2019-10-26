Top 10 Craig Press stories for Oct. 13 to 19: Councilor concerns, car chase, cardboard cavalcade
Article; number of online pageviews
1. Craig city councilor facing felony charges; 5,519
Craig city councilor facing felony charges
2. Craig officials react to arrest of Councilman Brian MacKenzie; 2,126
Craig officials react to arrest of Councilman Brian MacKenzie
3. Routt County homicide victim last seen in Craig before body discovered near Yampa; 1,839
Routt County homicide victim last seen in Craig before body discovered near Yampa
4. The surprisingly sustainable case for coal; 1,197
The surprisingly sustainable case for coal
5. Northwest Colorado man held at gunpoint, arrested on 4th DUI charge after Highway 40 pursuit; 868
Northwest Colorado man held at gunpoint, arrested on 4th DUI charge after Highway 40 pursuit
6. Craig City Council accepts embattled councilman’s resignation; 618
Craig City Council accepts embattled councilman’s resignation
7. Police searching for driver who fled traffic stop: On the Record — Oct. 10; 585
Police searching for driver who fled traffic stop: On the Record — Oct. 10
8. Owner sees consequences after vicious dog bite: On the Record — Oct. 16; 543
Owner sees consequences after vicious dog bite: On the Record — Oct. 16
9. Western Slope communities rally behind injured football player from Grand Valley; 531
Western Slope communities rally behind injured football player from Grand Valley
10. Moffat County football mixes it up with Aspen for Homecoming; 636
Sink or swim: Moffat County cardboard boat races float along for Homecoming fun, learning