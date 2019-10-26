Top 10 Craig Press stories for Oct. 13 to 19: Councilor concerns, car chase, cardboard cavalcade

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Craig city councilor facing felony charges; 5,519

2. Craig officials react to arrest of Councilman Brian MacKenzie; 2,126

3. Routt County homicide victim last seen in Craig before body discovered near Yampa; 1,839

4. The surprisingly sustainable case for coal; 1,197

5. Northwest Colorado man held at gunpoint, arrested on 4th DUI charge after Highway 40 pursuit; 868

6. Craig City Council accepts embattled councilman’s resignation; 618

7. Police searching for driver who fled traffic stop: On the Record — Oct. 10; 585

8. Owner sees consequences after vicious dog bite: On the Record — Oct. 16; 543

9. Western Slope communities rally behind injured football player from Grand Valley; 531

10. Moffat County football mixes it up with Aspen for Homecoming; 636



