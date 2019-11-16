Top 10 Craig Press stories for Nov. 3 to 9: Election engagement, generous gift, pigskin postseason
Article; number of online pageviews
1. Election 2019: Live results; 2,802
Election 2019: Live results
2. Craig man found guilty of dealing meth, heroin; 1,566
Craig man found guilty of dealing meth, heroin
3. Craig voters decide on city measures; 1,518
Craig voters decide on city measures
4. Police say Craig woman used keys in felony assault; 1,430
Police say Craig woman used keys in felony assault
5. Craig voters push through recreational marijuana sales; 1,395
Craig voters push through recreational marijuana sales
6. Missing hunter’s body found north of Hayden; 1,217
Missing hunter’s body found north of Hayden
7. Police: Bulging pockets gave away theft from Craig Walmart; 947
Police: Bulging pockets gave away theft from Craig Walmart
8. A special gift: Former Craig mother hopes to collect police patches for unique Christmas gift for daughter; 871
A special gift: Former Craig mother hopes to collect police patches for unique Christmas gift for daughter
9. Luxury resort in Clark sells for $16.4M to family with deep Colorado roots; 778
Luxury resort in Clark sells for $16.4M to family with deep Colorado roots
10. Moffat County football refuses to quit in injury-laden playoff game with Sterling; 731
Moffat County football refuses to quit in injury-laden playoff game with Sterling
News