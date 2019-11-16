 Top 10 Craig Press stories for Nov. 3 to 9: Election engagement, generous gift, pigskin postseason | CraigDailyPress.com

Top 10 Craig Press stories for Nov. 3 to 9: Election engagement, generous gift, pigskin postseason

News | November 16, 2019

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Election 2019: Live results; 2,802

2. Craig man found guilty of dealing meth, heroin; 1,566

3. Craig voters decide on city measures; 1,518

4. Police say Craig woman used keys in felony assault; 1,430

5. Craig voters push through recreational marijuana sales; 1,395

6. Missing hunter’s body found north of Hayden; 1,217

7. Police: Bulging pockets gave away theft from Craig Walmart; 947

8. A special gift: Former Craig mother hopes to collect police patches for unique Christmas gift for daughter; 871

9. Luxury resort in Clark sells for $16.4M to family with deep Colorado roots; 778

10. Moffat County football refuses to quit in injury-laden playoff game with Sterling; 731

