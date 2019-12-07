Top 10 Craig Press stories for Nov. 24 to 30: Chaos in the clink, bijou beacon, historic homicide
Article; number of online pageviews
1. Craig woman pleads guilty in 2018 Christmas Eve fire that killed 3-year-old son; 4,494
Updated: Craig woman pleads guilty in 2018 Christmas Eve fire that killed 3-year-old son
2. DA charges couple shown pulling horse behind pickup in viral video; 2,780
CPW uncovers several hunting violations during check-station at Yampa River State Park
3. Craig Fire/Rescue responds to blaze at Frontier Apartments; 2,295
Craig Fire/Rescue responds to blaze at Frontier Apartments
4. Coming soon: West Theatre set to reopen Dec. 6 after near four-month closure; 1,796
Coming soon: West Theatre set to reopen Dec. 6 after near four-month closure
5. Craig woman facing felony theft charges in Sephora gift card scheme; 1,640
Craig woman facing felony theft charges in Sephora gift card scheme
6. Moffat County Jail inmate said he punched the wrong guy in felony assault case; 1,488
Moffat County Jail inmate said he punched the wrong guy in felony assault case
7. Young adults get kicked out of Craig grocery store: On the Record — Monday, Nov. 25; 1,426
Young adults get kicked out of Craig grocery store: On the Record — Monday, Nov. 25
8. TransWest nearing construction of 90-mile high-voltage line in Moffat County; 1,197
TransWest nearing construction of 90-mile high-voltage line in Moffat County
9. Police say man was in a funk during jealous brawl; 1,163
Police say man was in a funk during jealous brawl
10. History in Focus: The Black Widow of Yampa; 921
History in Focus: The Black Widow of Yampa
Top 10 Craig Press stories for Nov. 24 to 30: Chaos in the clink, bijou beacon, historic homicide
The top online stories of the past week.