Top 10 Craig Press stories for Nov. 10 to 16: Football finale, military musings, dispensary discipline
1. Craig Apothecary fined, suspended for two weeks; 1,464
2. Fire on Green Street in Craig contained Saturday; 934
3. 2 charged with meth possession after alleged theft from Milner storage facility; 850
4. Window tint leads to drug arrest: On the Record — Thursday, Nov. 7 to 10; 838
5. Bulldog brotherhood: Moffat County football players, coaches reflect on season of surprises; 707
6. Moffat County football refuses to quit in injury-laden playoff game with Sterling; 1,680
7. Craig and Moffat County officials hammering out museum transfer; 674
8. Craig native E.J. Caras heading back to fight in Middle East; 670
9. Memorial Regional Health to conduct mass casualty drill; 551
10. Police cite two on shoplifting charges: On the Record — Monday, Nov. 11; 479
