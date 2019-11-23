 Top 10 Craig Press stories for Nov. 10 to 16: Football finale, military musings, dispensary discipline | CraigDailyPress.com

Top 10 Craig Press stories for Nov. 10 to 16: Football finale, military musings, dispensary discipline

News | November 23, 2019

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Craig Apothecary fined, suspended for two weeks; 1,464

Craig Apothecary fined, suspended for two weeks

2. Fire on Green Street in Craig contained Saturday; 934

Fire on Green Street in Craig contained Saturday

3. 2 charged with meth possession after alleged theft from Milner storage facility; 850

2 charged with meth possession after alleged theft from Milner storage facility

4. Window tint leads to drug arrest: On the Record — Thursday, Nov. 7 to 10; 838

Window tint leads to drug arrest: On the Record — Thursday, Nov. 7 to 10

5. Bulldog brotherhood: Moffat County football players, coaches reflect on season of surprises; 707

Bulldog brotherhood: Moffat County football players, coaches reflect on season of surprises

6. Moffat County football refuses to quit in injury-laden playoff game with Sterling; 1,680

Moffat County football refuses to quit in injury-laden playoff game with Sterling

7. Craig and Moffat County officials hammering out museum transfer; 674

Craig and Moffat County officials hammering out museum transfer

8. Craig native E.J. Caras heading back to fight in Middle East; 670

Craig native E.J. Caras heading back to fight in Middle East

9. Memorial Regional Health to conduct mass casualty drill; 551

Memorial Regional Health to conduct mass casualty drill

10. Police cite two on shoplifting charges: On the Record — Monday, Nov. 11; 479

Police cite two on shoplifting charges: On the Record — Monday, Nov. 11


News
See more