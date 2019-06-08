 Top 10 Craig Press stories for May 26 to June 1: Coal conflicts, rocking rodeo, graduate greatness | CraigDailyPress.com

Top 10 Craig Press stories for May 26 to June 1: Coal conflicts, rocking rodeo, graduate greatness

News | June 8, 2019

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Tri-State rebukes Guzman offer to shutter coal plants; 1,659

2. Alleged coin thief caught by neighbors, Craig police; 1,044

3. Craig man leads officers on chase past police headquarters; 995

4. Obituary: James ‘Jim’ Patterson; 820

5. Moffat County’s Kinlie Brennise snares breakaway roping state title; 755

6. Craig police provide update on sexual predator; 722

7. 19 photos of Moffat County Class of 2019 graduation caps; 680

8. CPW offering cash rewards for angler harvest of illegally introduced fish at Northwest Colorado reservoir; 678

9. Discussion growing as Craig City Council works on recreational marijuana law; 631

10. Top of the class: Moffat County grads humbly accept high-achieving honors; 625

