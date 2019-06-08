Top 10 Craig Press stories for May 26 to June 1: Coal conflicts, rocking rodeo, graduate greatness
Article; number of online pageviews
1. Tri-State rebukes Guzman offer to shutter coal plants; 1,659
2. Alleged coin thief caught by neighbors, Craig police; 1,044
3. Craig man leads officers on chase past police headquarters; 995
4. Obituary: James ‘Jim’ Patterson; 820
5. Moffat County’s Kinlie Brennise snares breakaway roping state title; 755
6. Craig police provide update on sexual predator; 722
7. 19 photos of Moffat County Class of 2019 graduation caps; 680
8. CPW offering cash rewards for angler harvest of illegally introduced fish at Northwest Colorado reservoir; 678
9. Discussion growing as Craig City Council works on recreational marijuana law; 631
10. Top of the class: Moffat County grads humbly accept high-achieving honors; 625
