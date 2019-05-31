Top 10 Craig Press stories for May 19 to 25: Array of arrests, restaurant roundup, headwear highlights

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Craig police alert community to sexually violent predator; 2,936

2. Troopers arrest teen on child abuse, other charges after crash; 2,508

3. Police: Man tried to break victim’s neck in front of child; 2,423

4. New eatery in downtown Craig, more on the way this summer; 1,471

5. Colorado Supreme Court issues ruling in Craig drug dog case; 1,343

6. Obituary: Sherri Lynn Ferree; 719

7. Craig Middle School students OK after health scare Friday; 710

8. Police, sheriff’s office make arrest at courthouse: On the Record — May 21; 670

9. 19 photos of Moffat County Class of 2019 graduation caps; 658

10. Columbine school shooting survivor found dead in home at Steamboat Springs; 611



