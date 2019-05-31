 Top 10 Craig Press stories for May 19 to 25: Array of arrests, restaurant roundup, headwear highlights | CraigDailyPress.com

Top 10 Craig Press stories for May 19 to 25: Array of arrests, restaurant roundup, headwear highlights

News | May 31, 2019

Craig Press Staff

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Craig police alert community to sexually violent predator; 2,936

Craig police alert community to sexually violent predator

2. Troopers arrest teen on child abuse, other charges after crash; 2,508

Troopers arrest teen on child abuse, other charges after crash

3. Police: Man tried to break victim’s neck in front of child; 2,423

Police: Man tried to break victim’s neck in front of child

4. New eatery in downtown Craig, more on the way this summer; 1,471

New eatery in downtown Craig, more on the way this summer

5. Colorado Supreme Court issues ruling in Craig drug dog case; 1,343

Colorado Supreme Court issues ruling in Craig drug dog case

6. Obituary: Sherri Lynn Ferree; 719

Obituary: Sherri Lynn Ferree

7. Craig Middle School students OK after health scare Friday; 710

Craig Middle School students OK after health scare Friday

8. Police, sheriff’s office make arrest at courthouse: On the Record — May 21; 670

Police, sheriff’s office make arrest at courthouse: On the Record — May 21

9. 19 photos of Moffat County Class of 2019 graduation caps; 658

19 photos of Moffat County Class of 2019 graduation caps

10. Columbine school shooting survivor found dead in home at Steamboat Springs; 611

Columbine school shooting survivor found dead in home at Steamboat Springs


News
See more