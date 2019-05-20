 Top 10 Craig Press stories for May 12 to 18: Business blaze, library longevity, mother of all contests | CraigDailyPress.com

Top 10 Craig Press stories for May 12 to 18: Business blaze, library longevity, mother of all contests

News | May 20, 2019

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Fire hits Craig thrift shop; 2,448

Fire hits Craig thrift shop

2. Craig Middle School students OK after health scare Friday; 1,919

Craig Middle School students OK after health scare Friday

3. 2 die, 1 injured in rollover crash on Highway 40; 1,890

2 die, 1 injured in rollover crash on Highway 40

4. Rollover crash near Milner sends 2 to hospital; 1,247

Rollover crash near Milner sends 2 to hospital

5. Craig man arrested after rolling car near Milner while allegedly under influence of meth; 1,178

Craig man arrested after rolling car near Milner while allegedly under influence of meth

6. Neighboring businesses spared in Craig thrift shop fire; 680

Neighboring businesses spared in Craig thrift shop fire

7. Moffat County High School names new principal; 674

Moffat County High School names new principal

8. Mom & Me: Mothers get their due in Craig Press contest; 648

Mom & Me: Mothers get their due in Craig Press contest

9. Moffat County library board votes down privatization plan; 624

Moffat County library board votes down privatization plan

10. Monochloramine switch remains unpalatable for some Craig residents; 604

Monochloramine switch remains unpalatable for some Craig residents


