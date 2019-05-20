Top 10 Craig Press stories for May 12 to 18: Business blaze, library longevity, mother of all contests
Article; number of online pageviews
1. Fire hits Craig thrift shop; 2,448
2. Craig Middle School students OK after health scare Friday; 1,919
3. 2 die, 1 injured in rollover crash on Highway 40; 1,890
4. Rollover crash near Milner sends 2 to hospital; 1,247
5. Craig man arrested after rolling car near Milner while allegedly under influence of meth; 1,178
6. Neighboring businesses spared in Craig thrift shop fire; 680
7. Moffat County High School names new principal; 674
8. Mom & Me: Mothers get their due in Craig Press contest; 648
9. Moffat County library board votes down privatization plan; 624
10. Monochloramine switch remains unpalatable for some Craig residents; 604
Craig police make multiple arrests over the weekend: On the Record — May 17 to 19
2:10 a.m. On the 400 block of Washington Street, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. Craig police said a caller reported being bitten by a dog and police continue to investigate.