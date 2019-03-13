Top 10 Craig Press stories for March 3 to 9: Avalanche anxieties, firearm feedback

1. 'Cheating boyfriend story' leads to 21.9 pounds of meth, arrest; 2,276

2. Moffat County joins fight against gun bill in Denver; 2,108

3. Multiple cars trapped under 15 feet of snow after massive avalanche near Copper Mountain; 2,095

4. Explosive-caused, planned avalanches that shut down I-70 mountain corridor bigger than expected for CDOT; 1,309

5. Editorial: Red-flag law extreme overreach; 879

6. Oak Creek man arrested on suspicion of child sexual assault; 846

7. 60-year-old refuses to give Craig PD his name, gets arrested: On the Record — March 4; 775

8. Steamboat restaurant Cuginos will close its doors at the end of the month; 715

9. Memorial Regional Health, Moffat County School District provide answers on treatment center; 622

10. Controlled avalanche closes I-70 with 8 to 15 feet of snow covering road; 529



