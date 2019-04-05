 Top 10 Craig Press stories for March 24 to 30: Cop changes, gutsy gymnast, transit terror | CraigDailyPress.com

Top 10 Craig Press stories for March 24 to 30: Cop changes, gutsy gymnast, transit terror

Craig Press Staff

1. 20 years of coppin': Craig Police Department consolidation talks lead to departure of longtime officer Brian Soper; 2,061

2. Steamboat school bus driver crashes, goes into cardiac arrest with students on board; 1,803

3. Still standing: Craig gymnast Jessica Womble back in competition 10 months after car accident, amputation; 1,211

4. Law enforcement on the lookout for missing Western Slope man; 808

5. 36-year-old Craig man jailed on domestic violence, assault charges: On the Record — March 25; 753

6. Geoffrey Duzik remains in Moffat County jail awaiting services at state hospital; 717

7. John Kinkaid: Candidates' plans raise concerns; 679

8. Colorado Senate passes red flag gun bill; 612

9. Ranchers, environmental educators Betsy and Geoff Blakeslee say goodbye to Carpenter Ranch after 23 years; 596

10. Stronger and stronger: Craig native Jasen Kettle pushes past own record weight in bench press event; 587

