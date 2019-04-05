Top 10 Craig Press stories for March 24 to 30: Cop changes, gutsy gymnast, transit terror
April 5, 2019
1. 20 years of coppin': Craig Police Department consolidation talks lead to departure of longtime officer Brian Soper; 2,061
20 years of coppin’: Craig Police Department consolidation talks lead to departure of longtime officer Brian Soper
2. Steamboat school bus driver crashes, goes into cardiac arrest with students on board; 1,803
Steamboat school bus driver crashes, goes into cardiac arrest with students on board
3. Still standing: Craig gymnast Jessica Womble back in competition 10 months after car accident, amputation; 1,211
Still standing: Craig gymnast Jessica Womble back in competition 10 months after car accident, amputation
4. Law enforcement on the lookout for missing Western Slope man; 808
Law enforcement on the lookout for missing Western Slope man
5. 36-year-old Craig man jailed on domestic violence, assault charges: On the Record — March 25; 753
36-year-old Craig man jailed on domestic violence, assault charges: On the Record — March 25
6. Geoffrey Duzik remains in Moffat County jail awaiting services at state hospital; 717
Geoffrey Duzik remains in Moffat County jail awaiting services at state hospital
7. John Kinkaid: Candidates' plans raise concerns; 679
8. Colorado Senate passes red flag gun bill; 612
9. Ranchers, environmental educators Betsy and Geoff Blakeslee say goodbye to Carpenter Ranch after 23 years; 596
Ranchers, environmental educators Betsy and Geoff Blakeslee say goodbye to Carpenter Ranch after 23 years
10. Stronger and stronger: Craig native Jasen Kettle pushes past own record weight in bench press event; 587
Stronger and stronger: Craig native Jasen Kettle pushes past own record weight in bench press event
Recommended Stories For You
Comments have been temporarily disabled for this post while we migrate to a new website.