Top 10 Craig Press stories for March 10 to 16: Sanctuary statement, surprise snowstorm
March 20, 2019
1. Craig now a Second Amendment sanctuary city after special council meeting Monday; 9,130
2. Highways outside Craig begin to reopen after dangerous snow conditions; 4,183
3. Craig couple who perished in plane crash remembered for caring, closeness; 2,295
4. Steamboat dog reportedly killed last week is alive and well; 1,749
5. Steamboat man arrested on suspicion of killing his dog, throwing it off bridge; 1,652
6. Snow Day: Moffat County School District cancels classes for Thursday; 1,580
7. Craig police: Man accused of child abuse, drugs, weapons charges was on way to Utah; 1,553
8. Moffat County students stranded by storm to shelter in place in Craig; 1,524
9. High school trainer saves Northwest Colorado man's life; 1,443
10. Charlee Shaw back in pediatric ICU after suffering complications during surgery; 919
