 Top 10 Craig Press stories for March 10 to 16: Sanctuary statement, surprise snowstorm | CraigDailyPress.com

Top 10 Craig Press stories for March 10 to 16: Sanctuary statement, surprise snowstorm

Craig Press Staff Report

1. Craig now a Second Amendment sanctuary city after special council meeting Monday; 9,130

Craig now a Second Amendment sanctuary city after special council meeting Monday

2. Highways outside Craig begin to reopen after dangerous snow conditions; 4,183

UPDATED 10 P.M.: Highways outside Craig begin to reopen after dangerous snow conditions

3. Craig couple who perished in plane crash remembered for caring, closeness; 2,295

Craig couple who perished in plane crash remembered for caring, closeness

4. Steamboat dog reportedly killed last week is alive and well; 1,749

Steamboat dog reportedly killed last week is alive and well

5. Steamboat man arrested on suspicion of killing his dog, throwing it off bridge; 1,652

Steamboat man arrested on suspicion of killing his dog, throwing it off bridge

6. Snow Day: Moffat County School District cancels classes for Thursday; 1,580

Snow Day: Moffat County School District cancels classes for Thursday

7. Craig police: Man accused of child abuse, drugs, weapons charges was on way to Utah; 1,553

Craig police: Man accused of child abuse, drugs, weapons charges was on way to Utah

8. Moffat County students stranded by storm to shelter in place in Craig; 1,524

UPDATED: Moffat County students stranded by storm to shelter in place in Craig

9. High school trainer saves Northwest Colorado man's life; 1,443

High school trainer saves Northwest Colorado man's life

10. Charlee Shaw back in pediatric ICU after suffering complications during surgery; 919

Charlee Shaw back in pediatric ICU after suffering complications during surgery

Recommended Stories For You