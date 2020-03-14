Top 10 Craig Press stories for March 1 to 7: Conclusion on the court, Just Transition talks, health happenings | CraigDailyPress.com

Top 10 Craig Press stories for March 1 to 7: Conclusion on the court, Just Transition talks, health happenings

News | March 14, 2020

Article; number of online pageviews

1. 1st Colorado patient testing positive for coronavirus confirmed on Western Slope; 3,623

2. Will Just Transition be a ‘just’ transition?; 1,849

3. Craig man arrested on 2018 warrants, transported back to Moffat County; 1,347

4. Craig woman has date set for arraignment on multiple charges; 1,293

5. Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Craig Police Department selling impound vehicles to public; 1,152

6. Just Transition meeting a time for state to listen closely to Craig and Moffat County’s needs; 997

7. State health officials identify additional presumptive cases of coronavirus; 902

8. Craig man pleads guilty to identity theft, concealing death charges; 747

9. Moffat County hoopsters put up fierce postseason competition vs. Jefferson Academy; 743

10. Trial date set for former Craig City Councilman accused of child sex-related crimes; 726

