Top 10 Craig Press stories for March 1 to 7: Conclusion on the court, Just Transition talks, health happenings
Article; number of online pageviews
1. 1st Colorado patient testing positive for coronavirus confirmed on Western Slope; 3,623
2. Will Just Transition be a ‘just’ transition?; 1,849
3. Craig man arrested on 2018 warrants, transported back to Moffat County; 1,347
4. Craig woman has date set for arraignment on multiple charges; 1,293
5. Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Craig Police Department selling impound vehicles to public; 1,152
6. Just Transition meeting a time for state to listen closely to Craig and Moffat County’s needs; 997
7. State health officials identify additional presumptive cases of coronavirus; 902
8. Craig man pleads guilty to identity theft, concealing death charges; 747
9. Moffat County hoopsters put up fierce postseason competition vs. Jefferson Academy; 743
10. Trial date set for former Craig City Councilman accused of child sex-related crimes; 726
