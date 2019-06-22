Top 10 Craig Press stories for June 9 to 15: Deer dilemma, dinosaur dominance, dire drowning

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Woman leaps into Colorado River from I-70 to avoid lawmen as numerous crashes ensue; 2,358

2. Hayden man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting his stepdaughter; 1,452

3. Mule deer apprehended by CPW after injuring elderly woman in Craig; 1,403

4. Body recovered from Harvey Gap Reservoir near Silt; 871

5. CPW euthanizes mother doe, spares fawns after deer attack in Craig; 640

6. Victim ID’d in Harvey Gap Reservoir drowning; 561

7. Andy Daniels: Be part of the solution; 559

8. Lumber truck rolls on Highway 40; 557

9. Details distinguish winners for 20th annual Whittle the Wood; 548

10. Police disperse thirsty panhandlers seeking morning beer money: On the Record — June 7 to 9; 540



