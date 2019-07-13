Top 10 Craig Press stories for June 30 to July 6: Fun on the Fourth, railroad rumination, poaching punishment

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Shadow Mountain drug bust nets multiple substances, arrests of 3 Craig residents; 3,468

2. Colorado man catches record fish the size of a 7-year-old child; 3,108

3. Careless driving cited as cause in fatal Highway 40 crash; 2,020

4. WildEarth Guardians files suit against BLM; 1,460

5. Poacher gets 12-year hunting ban after killing bear in Northwest Colorado; 1,328

6. Craig taxidermist earns state-wide awards for mounts; 1,011

7. Utah rail line might make its way through Moffat County, Craig; 855

8. Go Fourth and celebrate: Craig takes to the streets to honor Independence Day; 723

9. Steamboat police officer arrested, placed on administrative leave; 688

10. Body of missing Air Force cadet found in Rocky Mountain National Park; 606



