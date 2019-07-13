Top 10 Craig Press stories for June 30 to July 6: Fun on the Fourth, railroad rumination, poaching punishment
Article; number of online pageviews
1. Shadow Mountain drug bust nets multiple substances, arrests of 3 Craig residents; 3,468
2. Colorado man catches record fish the size of a 7-year-old child; 3,108
3. Careless driving cited as cause in fatal Highway 40 crash; 2,020
4. WildEarth Guardians files suit against BLM; 1,460
5. Poacher gets 12-year hunting ban after killing bear in Northwest Colorado; 1,328
6. Craig taxidermist earns state-wide awards for mounts; 1,011
7. Utah rail line might make its way through Moffat County, Craig; 855
8. Go Fourth and celebrate: Craig takes to the streets to honor Independence Day; 723
9. Steamboat police officer arrested, placed on administrative leave; 688
10. Body of missing Air Force cadet found in Rocky Mountain National Park; 606
