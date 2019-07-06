Top 10 Craig Press stories for June 23 to 29: Train trouble, coaching changes, manufacturing momentum

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Craig police part of multi-county car chase that ends with spike strip stop; 2,374

2. From the Museum Archives: The deadly Meeker bank robbery of 1896; 2,297

3. Motorcyclist killed in Highway 13 crash; 2,260

4. Colorado man catches record fish the size of a 7-year-old child; 1,682

5. Searchers find Western Slope deputy, firefighter missing since Tuesday deceased; 1,506

6. Monday train derailment not expected to damage Moffat County coal operations; 1,448

7. West Portal Industries wants you for Craig manufacturing; 877

8. Couple arrested on drug charges at cemetery: On the Record — June 25; 835

9. Moffat County wrestling coach Dusty Vaughn resigns to take position in Idaho; 791

10. Jury finds Rifle man guilty of drunken driving in fatal crash; 738



