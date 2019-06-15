 Top 10 Craig Press stories for June 2 to 8: New things brewing, rocks rolling, fast fire | CraigDailyPress.com

Top 10 Craig Press stories for June 2 to 8: New things brewing, rocks rolling, fast fire

News | June 15, 2019

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Woman leaps into Colorado River from I-70 to avoid lawmen as numerous crashes ensue; 2,365

2. Craig Fire/Rescue battles blaze south of Yampa Valley Golf Course; 1,206

3. Rock slide cuts off access to Dinosaur National Monument; 1,162

4. One dead in Eagle River rafting accident Thursday; 1,044

5. Here’s why Colorado won’t blow up massive boulder that destroyed highway; 966

6. CPW offering cash rewards for angler harvest of illegally introduced fish at Northwest Colorado reservoir; 954

7. Wet spring has huge effect on Yampa River; 866

8. CSU researchers could advocate for coal’s future in Moffat County; 775

9. Barrel Cathedral brewery open for business Saturday in downtown Craig; 699

10. Child sex crime reported to Craig police Thursday: On the Record — May 30; 443

