Top 10 Craig Press stories for June 16 to 22: Fishy business, carving compendium, road wrecks

News | June 29, 2019

Craig Press Staff

1. Colorado man catches record fish the size of a 7-year-old child; 13,743

2. Motorcyclist killed in Highway 13 crash; 7,765

3. Craig police investigating young man’s death; 3,948

4. Craig man ID’d in death investigation; 3,441

5. Vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 394 sends Craig man to hospital; 3,022

6. Craig man facing felony burglary, forgery charges involving pawned wrench; 1,591

7. Details distinguish winners for 20th annual Whittle the Wood; 1,541

8. Dino disaster averted: Whittle the Wood’s damaged raptor carving to be repaired by Craig staff after accident; 1,405

9. Mosquito tests positive for West Nile virus in Moffat County; 1,358

10. Runaway teen hops in Yampa River to avoid police; 1,121

