Top 10 Craig Press stories for June 16 to 22: Fishy business, carving compendium, road wrecks
Article; number of online pageviews
1. Colorado man catches record fish the size of a 7-year-old child; 13,743
2. Motorcyclist killed in Highway 13 crash; 7,765
3. Craig police investigating young man’s death; 3,948
4. Craig man ID’d in death investigation; 3,441
5. Vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 394 sends Craig man to hospital; 3,022
6. Craig man facing felony burglary, forgery charges involving pawned wrench; 1,591
7. Details distinguish winners for 20th annual Whittle the Wood; 1,541
8. Dino disaster averted: Whittle the Wood’s damaged raptor carving to be repaired by Craig staff after accident; 1,405
9. Mosquito tests positive for West Nile virus in Moffat County; 1,358
10. Runaway teen hops in Yampa River to avoid police; 1,121
