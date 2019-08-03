Top 10 Craig Press stories for July 21 to 27: Colorado cold case, rodeo revelry, traffic troubles

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Remains of 12-year-old Colorado girl missing since 1984 discovered at oil and gas site; 2,336

2. Steamboat woman arrested on suspicion of embezzling more than $500K from construction company; 1,703

3. State Patrol IDs man killed in Highway 40 crash; 1,444

4. Pickup goes off roadway south of Craig; 1,330

5. Fire breaks out beneath deck at Moffat County home; 1,259

6. Motorhome rollover kills driver on Colorado Highway 131; 1,138

7. Routt, Moffat County rodeo riders take huge honors at national finals; 868

8. I-70 closed near Glenwood Springs due to mudslide; 840

9. Craig man arrested on multiple charges: On the Record — July 22; 839

10. Body found in Blue River identified as missing Breckenridge man; 810



