Top 10 Craig Press stories for July 14 to 20: Out-of-season snowmobiler, energy issues, 4-wheeler fracas

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Forest Service investigates Independence Pass snowmobiling case after alleged culprit posted pictures on social media; 3,905

2. State Patrol IDs man killed in Highway 40 crash; 3,006

3. Two killed in Thursday wreck on Highway 40 near Kremmling; 2,152

4. Man shot in Hayden after allegedly stealing four-wheeler; 1,933

5. Owner of Northwest Colorado game hunting ranch convicted of importing prohibited sheep; 1,760

6. Tri-State commits to major push for renewable power, expediting closure of Nucla Station; 1,051

7. Firefighters respond to grass fire in Moffat County; 908

8. Grand Old West Days bringing weekend concert to Craig; 799

9. Man shot Saturday in Hayden arrested on suspicion of stealing four-wheeler; 695

10. Craig man runs, gets arrested during traffic stop: On the Record — July 12 to 15; 634



