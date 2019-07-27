Top 10 Craig Press stories for July 14 to 20: Out-of-season snowmobiler, energy issues, 4-wheeler fracas
Article; number of online pageviews
1. Forest Service investigates Independence Pass snowmobiling case after alleged culprit posted pictures on social media; 3,905
2. State Patrol IDs man killed in Highway 40 crash; 3,006
3. Two killed in Thursday wreck on Highway 40 near Kremmling; 2,152
4. Man shot in Hayden after allegedly stealing four-wheeler; 1,933
5. Owner of Northwest Colorado game hunting ranch convicted of importing prohibited sheep; 1,760
6. Tri-State commits to major push for renewable power, expediting closure of Nucla Station; 1,051
7. Firefighters respond to grass fire in Moffat County; 908
8. Grand Old West Days bringing weekend concert to Craig; 799
9. Man shot Saturday in Hayden arrested on suspicion of stealing four-wheeler; 695
10. Craig man runs, gets arrested during traffic stop: On the Record — July 12 to 15; 634
