Top 10 Craig Press stories for Jan. 5 to 11: Clinic concerns, wolves at the door, fresh-faced firefighters
Article; number of online pageviews
1. Forget the ballot: Wolves are already in Northwest Colorado; 17,497
Forget the ballot: Wolves are already in Northwest Colorado
2. Tri-State Generation to close all 3 of its Colorado, New Mexico coal-fired power plants and coal mines by 2030; 16,283
Tri-State Generation to close all 3 of its Colorado, New Mexico coal-fired power plants and coal mines by 2030
3. Craig man arrested on more drug distribution charges 2 weeks before sentencing hearing; 3,138
Craig man arrested on more drug distribution charges 2 weeks before sentencing hearing
4. Preliminary hearing underway for Craig suspects in Elliot Stahl murder case; 2,390
Preliminary hearing underway for Craig suspects in Elliot Stahl murder case
5. State investigation finds expired supplies, improper cleaning techniques at old MRH clinic; 2,000
State investigation finds expired supplies, improper cleaning techniques at old MRH clinic
6. Crime Briefs: Woman arrested on 4th DUI charge; 2 arrested for illegal possession of controlled substance; 1,937
Crime Briefs: Woman arrested on 4th DUI charge; 2 arrested for illegal possession of controlled substance
7. Snowmobilers fined up to $500 for violating Routt National Forest restrictions; 1,905
Snowmobilers fined up to $500 for violating Routt National Forest restrictions
8. Craig Fire/Rescue welcomes new class of firefighters; 1,375
Craig Fire/Rescue welcomes new class of firefighters
9. BOCC appoints 2 new members to MRH’s Board of Trustees; 1,074
BOCC appoints 2 new members to MRH’s Board of Trustees
10. This is Colorado’s most famous abandoned ski area; 713
This is Colorado’s most famous abandoned ski area