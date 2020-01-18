Top 10 Craig Press stories for Jan. 5 to 11: Clinic concerns, wolves at the door, fresh-faced firefighters

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Forget the ballot: Wolves are already in Northwest Colorado; 17,497

2. Tri-State Generation to close all 3 of its Colorado, New Mexico coal-fired power plants and coal mines by 2030; 16,283

3. Craig man arrested on more drug distribution charges 2 weeks before sentencing hearing; 3,138

4. Preliminary hearing underway for Craig suspects in Elliot Stahl murder case; 2,390

5. State investigation finds expired supplies, improper cleaning techniques at old MRH clinic; 2,000

6. Crime Briefs: Woman arrested on 4th DUI charge; 2 arrested for illegal possession of controlled substance; 1,937

7. Snowmobilers fined up to $500 for violating Routt National Forest restrictions; 1,905

8. Craig Fire/Rescue welcomes new class of firefighters; 1,375

9. BOCC appoints 2 new members to MRH’s Board of Trustees; 1,074

10. This is Colorado’s most famous abandoned ski area; 713