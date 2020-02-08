Top 10 Craig Press stories for Jan. 26 to Feb. 1: Cowboy chic, confounding crimes, grappling grit
Article; number of online pageviews
1. Craig woman arrested on charges of concealing death of infant; 16,373
2. Two arrested after more than $26K worth of heroin, cocaine found in drug raid of Steamboat home; 2,171
3. Crime Briefs: Male claims to be vigilante, breaks into homes to ‘save a trapped woman’; 1,742
4. Tri-State to invest in solar with next Northwest Colorado projects; 1,496
5. Crime Briefs: Car in a ditch leads to man’s warranted arrest; 1,361
6. Craig Rotary Club’s Diamonds and Spurs highlights glamour, giving spirit; 1,238
7. Inmate caught with meth at Moffat County Jail; 1,108
8. Melody Villard receives Rotary humanitarian award, discusses candidacy for Moffat County commission; 915
9. Bodies of mother, infant son discovered at Rocky Mountain National Park in apparent murder-suicide; 741
10. Moffat County wrestling Senior Night sees advantage vs. Grand Valley, squeaker with Meeker; 653
