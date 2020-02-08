Top 10 Craig Press stories for Jan. 26 to Feb. 1: Cowboy chic, confounding crimes, grappling grit | CraigDailyPress.com

Top 10 Craig Press stories for Jan. 26 to Feb. 1: Cowboy chic, confounding crimes, grappling grit

News | February 8, 2020

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Craig woman arrested on charges of concealing death of infant; 16,373

Craig woman arrested on charges of concealing death of infant

2. Two arrested after more than $26K worth of heroin, cocaine found in drug raid of Steamboat home; 2,171

Two arrested after more than $26K worth of heroin, cocaine found in drug raid of Steamboat home

3. Crime Briefs: Male claims to be vigilante, breaks into homes to ‘save a trapped woman’; 1,742

Crime Briefs: Male claims to be vigilante, breaks into homes to ‘save a trapped woman’

4. Tri-State to invest in solar with next Northwest Colorado projects; 1,496

Tri-State to invest in solar with next Northwest Colorado projects

5. Crime Briefs: Car in a ditch leads to man’s warranted arrest; 1,361

Crime Briefs: Car in a ditch leads to man’s warranted arrest

6. Craig Rotary Club’s Diamonds and Spurs highlights glamour, giving spirit; 1,238

Craig Rotary Club’s Diamonds and Spurs highlights glamour, giving spirit

7. Inmate caught with meth at Moffat County Jail; 1,108

Inmate caught with meth at Moffat County Jail

8. Melody Villard receives Rotary humanitarian award, discusses candidacy for Moffat County commission; 915

Melody Villard receives Rotary humanitarian award, discusses candidacy for Moffat County commission

9. Bodies of mother, infant son discovered at Rocky Mountain National Park in apparent murder-suicide; 741

Bodies of mother, infant son discovered at Rocky Mountain National Park in apparent murder-suicide

10. Moffat County wrestling Senior Night sees advantage vs. Grand Valley, squeaker with Meeker; 653

Moffat County wrestling Senior Night sees advantage vs. Grand Valley, squeaker with Meeker

News
See more