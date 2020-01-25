Top 10 Craig Press stories for Jan. 12 to 18: Telling testimony, congressman column, driving dilemmas
Article; number of online pageviews
1. Craig Police investigating alleged sexual assault at MCHS; 4,474
Craig Police investigating alleged sexual assault at MCHS
2. Congressman Scott Tipton: Not much for Craig to celebrate in Denver-controlled energy requirements; 2,520
Congressman Scott Tipton: Not much for Craig to celebrate in Denver-controlled energy requirements
3. Highway 40 closes from Steamboat to Kremmling due to poor conditions; 2,487
Highway 40 closes from Steamboat to Kremmling due to poor conditions
4. Tri-State Generation to close all 3 of its Colorado, New Mexico coal-fired power plants and coal mines by 2030; 2,447
Tri-State Generation to close all 3 of its Colorado, New Mexico coal-fired power plants and coal mines by 2030
5. Craig man pleads not guilty, is awarded jury trial in child sexual assault, incest case; 2,431
Craig man pleads not guilty, is awarded jury trial in child sexual assault, incest case
6. Op-Ed: An open letter to the Northwest Colorado community; 2,328
Op-Ed: An open letter to the Northwest Colorado community
7. Morriss: Trapper Mine likely to close between 2026-30; 2,275
Morriss: Trapper Mine likely to close between 2026-30
8. ‘It wasn’t supposed to happen’: Testimony in murder case hearing focuses on confessions; 2,218
‘It wasn’t supposed to happen’: Testimony in murder case hearing focuses on confessions
9. Despite three ER doctors leaving MRH, rural hospital still has 24/7 coverage; 1,757
Despite three ER doctors leaving MRH, rural hospital still has 24/7 coverage
10. Crime Briefs: Stolen earbuds turns into meth bust for Craig man; 1,186
Crime Briefs: Stolen earbuds turns into meth bust for Craig man