Top 10 Craig Press stories for Feb. 9 to 15: Horsing around, adorable attachments, love for legends
1. Jenkins sentenced to 90 days in jail, four years probation in negligent death of son; 4,314
2. Local youth selected as AQHA Ranching Heritage YHD program participant; 2,784
3. Male party arrested in connection to infant death; 2,593
4. CDOT announces Monday night closure of US 40; 2,541
5. Crime Briefs: Argument at pizza parlor leads to menacing assault, gun charges; 2,276
6. Man sentenced for September robbery of Bank of Colorado Craig branch; 1,738
7. Lessons from legends: Moffat County basketball pays tribute to alumni; 1,587
8. Inseparable: Winners of Craig Press Cutest Couple celebrate each other, family; 1,474
9. City council approves Craig recreational marijuana license for Rocky Mountain Cannabis; 1,035
10. Together: Trust, respect carry Camps to success as business partners amid 30 years of marriage; 875
