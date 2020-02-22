Top 10 Craig Press stories for Feb. 9 to 15: Horsing around, adorable attachments, love for legends | CraigDailyPress.com

Top 10 Craig Press stories for Feb. 9 to 15: Horsing around, adorable attachments, love for legends

News | February 22, 2020

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Jenkins sentenced to 90 days in jail, four years probation in negligent death of son; 4,314

Jenkins sentenced to 90 days in jail, four years probation in negligent death of son

2. Local youth selected as AQHA Ranching Heritage YHD program participant; 2,784

Local youth selected as AQHA Ranching Heritage YHD program participant

3. Male party arrested in connection to infant death; 2,593

Male party arrested in connection to infant death

4. CDOT announces Monday night closure of US 40; 2,541

CDOT announces Monday night closure of US 40

5. Crime Briefs: Argument at pizza parlor leads to menacing assault, gun charges; 2,276

Crime Briefs: Argument at pizza parlor leads to menacing assault, gun charges

6. Man sentenced for September robbery of Bank of Colorado Craig branch; 1,738

Man sentenced for September robbery of Bank of Colorado Craig branch

7. Lessons from legends: Moffat County basketball pays tribute to alumni; 1,587

Lessons from legends: Moffat County basketball pays tribute to alumni

8. Inseparable: Winners of Craig Press Cutest Couple celebrate each other, family; 1,474

Inseparable: Winners of Craig Press Cutest Couple celebrate each other, family

9. City council approves Craig recreational marijuana license for Rocky Mountain Cannabis; 1,035

City council approves Craig recreational marijuana license for Rocky Mountain Cannabis

10. Together: Trust, respect carry Camps to success as business partners amid 30 years of marriage; 875

Together: Trust, respect carry Camps to success as business partners amid 30 years of marriage

News
See more