Top 10 Craig Press stories for Feb. 24 to March 2: Water worries, traffic tidbits, snowmobiler casualty
March 5, 2019
1. Craig man found dead after snowmobiling outside Yampa; 3,571
2. District Attorney issues new round of Dinosaur subpoenas; 1,954
3. Longtime Craig resident died of hypothermia after snowmobile broke down; 1,944
4. Craig officials work to assuage water woes after social media backlash; 1,264
5. Moffat County School District enters negotiations with Memorial Regional Health for transfer of Yampa Building as new substance treatment center; 1,197
6. Man who fled, engaged in standoff with police on Highway 40 now facing multiple felony charges; 1,066
7. Museum Monday: Iles Grove — 134 years old and the last of its kind; 920
8. Northwest Colorado law enforcement reacts to gun bill in Denver; 756
9. Lengthy roadwork project to slow Craig traffic on Highway 40; 733
10. Cops break up Craig couple's citywide fight over car keys: On the Record — Feb. 28; 674
