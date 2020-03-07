Top 10 Craig Press stories for Feb. 23 to 29: Retirement runaround, eatery engagement, court conclusions
Article; number of online pageviews
1. Craig man sentenced to 39 years for dealing meth, heroin; 2,263
2. Jury finds Craig man guilty on seven felony charges; 1,721
3. Western Slope prepping for wolves; 1,519
4. Crime Briefs: Traffic stop leads to suspended license discovery, meth bust; 1,039
5. MRH weighs changes to emergency services line amid high costs; 1,007
6. 2 perish in Rio Blanco County cabin fire; 970
7. Chuck Wagon looks to stir up Craig restaurant scene with good food, entertainment for locals, visitors; 939
8. Cattle Call: Randy Call celebrates retirement after 36 years with Road and Bridge; 923
9. Murder charges for Rifle mother of girl who died from meth overdose; 853
10. Moffat County wrestling places 2 in feisty finale at state tournament; 610
