Top 10 Craig Press stories for Feb. 23 to 29: Retirement runaround, eatery engagement, court conclusions | CraigDailyPress.com

Top 10 Craig Press stories for Feb. 23 to 29: Retirement runaround, eatery engagement, court conclusions

News | March 7, 2020

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Craig man sentenced to 39 years for dealing meth, heroin; 2,263

2. Jury finds Craig man guilty on seven felony charges; 1,721

3. Western Slope prepping for wolves; 1,519

4. Crime Briefs: Traffic stop leads to suspended license discovery, meth bust; 1,039

5. MRH weighs changes to emergency services line amid high costs; 1,007

6. 2 perish in Rio Blanco County cabin fire; 970

7. Chuck Wagon looks to stir up Craig restaurant scene with good food, entertainment for locals, visitors; 939

8. Cattle Call: Randy Call celebrates retirement after 36 years with Road and Bridge; 923

9. Murder charges for Rifle mother of girl who died from meth overdose; 853

10. Moffat County wrestling places 2 in feisty finale at state tournament; 610

