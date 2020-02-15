Top 10 Craig Press stories for Feb. 2 to 8: Rancher recognition, commission conversation, Western Slope woes

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Two men – one a Craig resident – arrested on child rape charges; 7,084

2. Judge lowers Craig woman’s bond on misdemeanor charges; 3,756

3. Craig woman arrested on charges of concealing death of infant; 2,763

4. Crime Briefs: Man violates protection order after getting caught drinking at local bar; 1,265

5. Moffat County ranchers honored as Conservationist of the Year; 1,179

6. City councilman Tony Bohrer announces plan to run for county commissioner’s seat; 1,112

7. Crime Briefs: Traffic stop leads to drug bust, lands two in jail; 1,080

8. Police: 5-year-old Rifle girl died after drinking meth-laced water; 1,023

9. Rifle man accused of attempted murder; 862

10. DA charges Kremmling police chief with multiple counts of misconduct, false reporting; 695