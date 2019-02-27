Top 10 Craig Press stories for Feb. 17 to 23: Wrestling recap, energy issues, crashes near and far
February 27, 2019
1. Moffat County couple dies after plane crashes in 'Nevada Triangle'; 4,667
2. 2 Western Slope men die in backcountry avalanche near Crested Butte; 1,410
3. Building department may begin ordering demolition of blighted houses in Craig; 1,368
4. Pickup truck rolls Saturday on Moffat County Road 7; 1,166
5. Keep the legacy going: Moffat County wrestling places 5 at regionals, Bulldogs sending 4 to state; 1,049
6. TransWest urged to 'do the right thing' on eminent domain in Moffat County; 1,030
7. Routt County commissioners push back against state coal legislation; 985
8. Craig police donate two historic firearms to Museum of Northwest Colorado; 950
9. 4 Colorado State Patrol trooper vehicles hit in 4 days; 862
10. TransWest inching closer to transmission line construction through Moffat County; 817
