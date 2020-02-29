Top 10 Craig Press stories for Feb. 16 to 22: Mat mastery, superintendent surprise, snowfall feat

This is their future: Craig elementary students build STEM skills with VEX IQ Robotics home event With the coming decades likely to see an exponential expansion in the technology industry, finding educational opportunities within the field is key for parents and teachers who want their children to keep pace. Hence, Craig...

Lessons from legends: Moffat County basketball pays tribute to alumni With decades of experience among their guests of honor Saturday afternoon, Moffat County High School boys basketball may have found a great new tradition. The inaugural Legends game for Bulldog boys hoops saluted some of...

Moffat County boys bark back at critics with Bulldog basketball’s win over Cowboys “What’s the score gonna be?” “How much you gonna lose by?” At two wins and three straight losses out of a total six, the Moffat County High School boys basketball team’s early season didn’t win...

Moffat County girls clash with Central as hoops schedule resumes Maybe it was the fact that were coming out of their return from vacation, maybe it was the cold weather outside, but something wasn’t quite right for Moffat County High School girls basketball in their...