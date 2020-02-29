Top 10 Craig Press stories for Feb. 16 to 22: Mat mastery, superintendent surprise, snowfall feat | CraigDailyPress.com

Top 10 Craig Press stories for Feb. 16 to 22: Mat mastery, superintendent surprise, snowfall feat

News | February 29, 2020

Article; number of online pageviews

1. Gov. Polis appoints director to Office of Just Transition; 1,997

Gov. Polis appoints director to Office of Just Transition

2. Snowmobiler dies in North Routt on Friday; 1,905

Snowmobiler dies in North Routt on Friday

3. Craig Police Department seeking aid in finding car burglary suspects; 1,597

Craig Police Department seeking aid in finding car burglary suspects

4. Northwest Colorado records storm’s highest snow total; 1,180

Northwest Colorado records storm’s highest snow total

5. Ulrich announces departure from Moffat County School District; 1,088

Ulrich announces departure from Moffat County School District

6. Monochloramine project nears completion for Craig and its water treatment plant; 905

Monochloramine project nears completion for Craig and its water treatment plant

7. Concerned about health effects, Craig residents sour on monochloramine in city’s water; 891

Concerned about health effects, Craig residents sour on monochloramine in city’s water

8. Moffat County wrestling places 2 in feisty finale at state tournament; 816

Moffat County wrestling places 2 in feisty finale at state tournament

9. Bulldog beasts: Moffat County wrestling to send 5 to state, including 1 regional champion; 699

Bulldog beasts: Moffat County wrestling to send 5 to state, including 1 regional champion

10. Opening day of state tourney sees success for Moffat County wrestlers; 690

Opening day of state tourney sees success for Moffat County wrestlers

News
See more